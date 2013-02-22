Cops question Glen Cove boy who created 'hit list'

A 12-year-old boy was taken from the Finley Middle School in Glen Cove by police Thursday after authorities learned that he had created a "hit list" of some 40 fellow students, school faculty, and family members, police said.

Glen Cove Det. Lt. John Nagle said the student and his mother were interviewed by police and their home was checked for guns, but none were found, and it is not believed that he ever had access to firearms.

"At this point, he is not being charged with anything," Nagle said. "There's no history of his ever being violent, and we don't think his intent was to make good on the list at all. His intent wasn't even to put this list out there."

A fellow classmate saw the list Thursday morning at the school, grabbed it from the boy and turned it over to a teacher, Nagle said. The school's principal notified Glen Cove City police, he said.

School District Superintendent Joseph Laria could not be reached for comment, but in a statement posted on the district's website said, "District officials assessed the situation and took immediate action to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. The student is now in police custody -- accompanied by a parent -- and has been suspended pending the outcome of a superintendent's hearing."

All the adults and the parents of the children on the list were notified, police said.