Cops release sketch of 'distraction' suspect

Nassau County police have released a drawing of a young woman believed to be involved in five of several "distraction" burglaries that have targeted senior citizens in the past few weeks.

The woman appears to be in her 20s and has bulging eyes, police said.

In distraction-type crimes, someone keeps the victim occupied while another, unnoticed person steals valuables from the home.

At 1 p.m. Monday, the day after Christmas, a young woman knocked on the door of a 91-year-old Bellmore woman living on Maple Avenue and inquired about yard work, police said.

The resident and the young woman were in the back yard for about 10 minutes, and the young woman spoke to someone on her Bluetooth ear piece, police said.

When the senior went back inside, she realized money, credit cards and jewelry were missing, police said.

Police believe the young woman is responsible for five distraction burglaries since Dec. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.