Cops seek 3 in armed robbery in Woodmere

Fourth Squad detectives are looking for three men -- armed with a shotgun -- who broke into a Woodmere home late Monday, stealing electronics and cash, Nassau County police said.

Police said a woman, 22, was alone in her Prescott Place home at about 10:30 p.m. when three men forced open a basement door.

One man, armed with a shotgun, forced the victim to lie face down as he pointed the weapon at her, while the other two suspects ransacked the home, police said in a news release.

In addition to electronics and cash, the men took clothing, police said.

The woman was not injured, and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.