Cops seek Cedarhurst burglary suspect

Crime Stoppers and Fourth Squad detectives are looking for a man who broke into a Cedarhurst home last month and stole more than $1,000 in cash, Nassau County police said Monday.

Police released photographs of the suspect, who broke into the home on Oakland Avenue by entering a front window at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The suspect took $1,030 in cash and then left in an unknown direction, police said.

His photographs were taken by video surveillance cameras at the house.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.