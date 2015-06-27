Cops seek man who stabbed another man in Mineola nightclub

Nassau County police are looking for a man who stabbed a man at a nightclub in Mineola early Saturday.

Police said a 25-year-old man was leaving El Madera Bar at 247 Mineola Blvd. with his girlfriend about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when another man at the bar made a rude comment to the woman.

The two men began arguing and shoving each other when the woman's boyfriend was stabbed in the side by a sharp object. The assailant was seen running away wearing a red shirt, heading south on Mineola Boulevard.

The stabbing victim was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.