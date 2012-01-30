Cops seek suspect in Cedarhurst store heist

Nassau County police are looking for a masked man who used a handgun to rob a Cedarhurst grocery store early Monday.

Fourth Squad detectives said the suspect entered Right Time Grocery at 210 Rockaway Tpke. about 5:15 a.m.

Showing a silver handgun, the suspect ordered an employee, a 53-year-old man, to the floor and then took an unspecified amount of cash, police said.

The suspect, who wore a green bandanna over his face, then got into the passenger side of a cream-colored Ford Explorer, which headed north on Rockaway Turnpike.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.