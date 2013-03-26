Cops seek suspect in Garden City Park robbery

A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt robbed a gas station in Garden City Park early Tuesday after police said he displayed "what appeared to be a gun" and demanded cash and cigarettes from the attendant.

The 65-year-old attendant at the BP station on Jericho Turnpike was not injured, Nassau County police said. The robbery took place at 3:35 a.m.

It was not clear how much money -- or how many packs of cigarettes -- were stolen in the robbery. Police did not release details, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.