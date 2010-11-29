Cops seek trio in Roosevelt carjacking

Police said three men, one armed with a handgun, got into a parked car, demanded the driver exit the vehicle, then stole it Sunday in Roosevelt.

Now, Nassau County police are searching for the trio.

The incident occurred Sunday at 6:29 p.m. on Thomas Place near Babylon Turnpike, according to police. Police said two of the suspects entered the parked car, getting into the rear seat, while the third man flashed the gun and demanded the driver exit the car.

The man then struck the 35-year-old driver in the face with the gun, police said, causing a minor injury over his right eye. The three then stole the car, a 2002 Toyota Camry, and fled east on Monroe Avenue then north on Stevens Street, police said.

One suspect is said to be about 18 years old and 5-foot-9.

The second man was about 25 years old, 6-feet tall and 200 pounds and was wearing dark clothing and a dark baseball cap. Police said the third man, who carried the gun, was about 25, 6-foot and 200 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.