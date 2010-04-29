Cops: Shooting injures man in Uniondale

A man was hospitalized after being shot with a shotgun on a street in Uniondale late Wednesday night, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Nassau County police said the wounds were non-life-threatening. He was being treated at a local hospital.

The shooting took place at about 10 p.m. on Decatur Street, police said. It was not immediately clear if anyone had been arrested in connection with the shooting — or if police were still searching for the shooter or shooters.