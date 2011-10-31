Cops: Six rob Elmont store of wine

Six people -- five males, one female -- walked into a liquor store in Elmont Sunday night and stole three bottles of wine, Nassau County police said.

Police said the incident occurred at DBD Wines and Liquors on Dutch Broadway.

Prior to the robbery, police said, the clerk had questioned the suspects about their ages.

The female then took two bottles of wine and fled.

A male, wearing a green sweatshirt, then took another bottle of wine and fled but not before police said he threatened to "pop" the clerk.

The robbery took place at about 7:30 p.m.

The three bottles of wine were worth about $30.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.