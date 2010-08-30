Cops: Southern State driver on cell charged with DWI

A Staten Island man pulled over on the Southern State Parkway in Merrick Sunday for not having brake lights and talking on his cell phone faces drunken driving and disorderly conduct charges, State Police said.

Arthur Myers, 67, of 127 Mulberry Ave., was driving west on the parkway when troopers stopped him near Exit 24, Merrick Avenue, at about 5:45 p.m., police said.

Myers became combative and troopers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to a police report.

Myers provided a breath-analyzer sample of .13 percent, police said, and was arrested.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and several traffic violations.