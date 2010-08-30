Cops: Speeding driver on Southern charged with DWI

A West Babylon man stopped for speeding and tailgating Sunday on the Southern State Parkway in North Merrick faces a drunken driving charge, State Police said.

Troopers said they saw Mustafa Hymiah, 25, of 49 Pitcher Ave., driving a black Chevrolet east on the Southern, near the Meadowbrook Parkway, at 83 mph in a 55-mph zone at about 4:49 p.m., according to a news release Monday.

In addition to speeding, the report said Hymiah was following too closely.

While interviewing Hymiah, troopers said they observed bloodshot and watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. He failed sobriety tests, the release said, and registered breath-analyzer reading of .13 percent.

Hymiah was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations. He is scheduled to appear Sept. 13 at First District Court in Hempstead.