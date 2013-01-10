Cops: Student in Wantagh arrested after making threat

A BOCES student in Wantagh was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of making a terroristic threat, police said, after it was reported that he wrote on a classroom blackboard that he wanted to "assassinate the principal and take over the school."

This was the second recent terroristic threat arrest made by police of someone accused of violent threats toward individuals at a Nassau school.

Joshua Barley, 18, of 633 Ardsley Ave., Garden City, the most recent arrest, was to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court on the felony criminal charge.

The principal of the Rosemary Kennedy BOCES School, 2850 N. Jerusalem Rd., notified Nassau police about the incident after a witness said Barley was seen writing the threat message about 8:15 a.m., police said. Barley was arrested a short time later at the school, police said.

In the other incident, Peter Andersen, 28, of Bellmore, a former student at Mepham High School, was arrested last week after police said he was heard talking about wanting to shoot everyone at his former school. Anderson was ordered held on $30,000 bond or $15,000 cash bail after his arraignment, pending his next District Court appearance on Jan. 22.