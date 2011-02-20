Cops: Suspect in eight burglaries nabbed

A man suspected of eight overnight burglaries over a nine-month span in Rockville Centre has been arrested, police said.

Kurt Saunders, 35, of Uniondale, will be arraigned Monday on eight counts of second-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree grand larceny and eight counts of fifth-degree possession of stolen property.

Nassau police detectives would not reveal the break that led to the arrest Saturday, but said they and Rockville Centre police had been working the case for a long time.

"This was an ongoing problem for the community," said First Squad Det. Sgt. Curt Beaudry.

Saunders was found possessing numerous items stolen in the eight break-ins, including some of the six vehicles taken during the crimes, Beaudry said.

In most cases, victims were asleep at the time of the crime. Items stolen included cash, jewelry, electronics and the vehicles.

The thefts occurred June 15, 2010 on Lakeview Avenue; Aug. 5 on Lehigh Court; at Vasser Place on Oct. 16; North Village Avenue on Nov. 9; Voorhis Avenue on Nov. 23; Muirfield Road on Jan. 4; Addison Place on Jan. 19 and Hampton Court on Feb. 11.

Saunders' arraignment will take place at First District Court in Hempstead.