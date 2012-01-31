Cops: Suspects sought in pricey handbag theft

Crime Stoppers and Nassau County police are looking for a man and two women who in December stole two designer handbags -- one worth $15,900 -- from a Gucci store in Manhasset, police said.

Police on Tuesday released photographs of the three suspects. A police spokesman said the three worked as a team after entering the Gucci store at 2124 Northern Blvd. at about 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 23.

One handbag is described as New Bamboo in crocodile leather valued at $15,900, police said.

The photographs, released by video surveillance at the store, show the two women suspects with shopping bags. In one photograph, the male suspect is wearing a knit hat and walking behind a female suspect, police said..

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.