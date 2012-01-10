Cops: Syosset man arrested in car break-in

A Syosset man faces charges of grand larceny and petty larceny after he was caught Sunday with stolen GPS units, credit cards and a check card in Carle Place, Nassau County police said.

Third Squad detectives said Steven Kurnicki, 19, of 300 Convent Rd., was seen breaking into a 2004 Honda at about 7:02 a.m.

The woman called her neighbor, the owner of the car, and police.

The man had fled the scene on foot when police arrived, but they found him later in possession of several stolen items, including global positioning systems, credit cards and a check card, police said in a news release.

An investigation revealed the credit cards and check card were stolen from a vehicle in Syosset on Jan. 7, police said.

At Kurnicki's house, detectives found two more GPS units that were stolen in Syosset on Jan. 6, police said.

Kurnicki is charged with four counts of grand larceny and three counts of petty larceny, police said. He was arraigned Monday at First District Court and held overnight on a $7,500 cash bail or $14,000 bond.