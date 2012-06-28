Cops: Teen hits, robs another of cellphone

A 16-year-old from Rockville Centre was arrested Wednesday, charged with third-degree robbery, after he attacked another teen on a neighborhood street, stealing his cellphone, Nassau County police said.

Clinton T. Carpenter, of 5 Meehan Lane, Apt. 5, was arrested a short time after the incident, police said. He faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was standing in an alley next to the AMC Loews Fantasy 5 Theatre on North Park Avenue in Rockville Centre at 9 p.m. Wednesday when Carpenter approached him, punched him "several times" and stole his LG cellphone.

The victim did not require medical attention, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led police to Carpenter.