Cops: Teen tried to burn down his own home

A Hempstead teen was arrested Thursday and charged with trying to burn down the Hempstead house where he had his apartment, Nassau police said.

David Benjamin, 19, of 32 Moore Ave., was charged with second degree attempted arson and third degree criminal mischief.

Benjamin was overheard in a telephone conversation saying he was going to burn the house down, police said, and squirted lighter fluid on a rug and sofa in the house on July 10. He was stopped from completing the arson by his brother, police said, and then fled the scene.

No motive for the attempted arson was released by police.

Benjamin was located in Baldwin on Thursday and arrested.

He was to be arraigned Friday in First District Court, Hempstead.