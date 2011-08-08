Cops: Teens on bike attacked in Uniondale

Detectives are investigating an early Monday robbery in which a trio of men attacked two teens on a bicycle in Uniondale, Nassau police said.

The victims, 16 and 17, were on a bicycle together at 3 a.m. on Argyle Avenue when the suspects approached them, police said.

The 17-year-old was punched and fell off the bike, "at which time the suspect pulled out a knife, ripped the gold chain from around the victim's neck and then stabbed him in the upper left chest," police said.

The other two suspects approached the 16-year-old and ripped the gold chain from his neck and took his cell phone and iPod, police said. He "was cut across his left cheek" and sustained a 2-inch cut, police said.

The suspects fled with the bicycle, police said, and the victims were taken to Nassau University Medical Center to be treated. Police did not disclose their conditions.

Police described the first suspect as having a "thin build, wavy hair with shaved sides, wearing a white tank top with a dark colored shirt over it and armed with a knife."

The second suspect was described as having a "thin build, braids, wearing a black t-shirt and cargo pants and armed with a knife." The third suspect wore a red t-shirt.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Callers will be anonymous.