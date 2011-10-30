Cops: Three men rob cigarette distributor

An Elmont cigarette distributing company was robbed by three armed men on Saturday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The men entered Value Distributors on Meacham Avenue and asked the employees if they could buy cigarettes, police said.

The employees told the suspects that they didn't sell to the public and asked them to leave. The suspects then told the employees and the owner to lie facedown on the ground, then went through their pockets.

The suspects took cash and a cellphone from the victims before fleeing.

The employees, aged 39, 45 and 73, and the owner, 51, were unharmed police said while not identifying the victims.

Police ask anyone with more information about this case to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-244-TIPS.