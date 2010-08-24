Cops: Two face stolen gun charges in Hempstead
Hempstead police have arrested two men - and are looking for a third - on charges of possession of a stolen pistol in the village Sunday night.
According to Nassau police, Hempstead officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Albemarle Avenue. While investigating, the officers heard several gunshots. They went to the driveway of a Gladys Avenue home, where they recovered several shell casings.
They stopped two men minutes later at 7:40 p.m. and recovered a defaced .45-caliber Glock handgun, police said.
Derrick Pelzer 42, of 71 Albemarle Ave., Hempstead, was charged with second-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said.
Lionel Steele 47, of 45 Martin Luther King Blvd., Hempstead, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They were arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, police said.
The suspect who escaped was wearing a red baseball cap. Detectives request anyone with further information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.