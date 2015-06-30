Long IslandNassau

Cops: Two masked men rob man of watch in Great Neck parking lot

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

Two masked men robbed a man at gunpoint in a Great Neck parking lot Monday night, stealing his watch before fleeing the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the robbery on Northern Boulevard just after 9 p.m., Nassau police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 54-year-old man, was exiting from the rear of a building when he was approached by the two suspects -- who wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.

One had a handgun and pointed it at the victim, police said, demanding his watch.

Police did not reveal what kind of watch was taken.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

