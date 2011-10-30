Cops: Two men rob another sitting in car

A man was robbed at gunpoint as he waited to make a turn in his vehicle in Elmont early Sunday morning, Nassau police said.

The victim, 33, was waiting to make a left turn on Dutch Broadway from Tuxedo Drive at about 1:10 a.m. when a black four-door Infiniti pulled up alongside his, according to police. As the driver of the Infiniti asked the victim directions, the driver's passenger jumped out and approached the victim's car, carrying a gun and demanding everything the victim had on him, police said.

The victim handed over money and his paycheck, and the suspects drove away, heading north on Elmont Road. No one was injured.

Police said the suspects were described as men in their early 20s, and each was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. The driver wore a baseball cap, and the passenger had a scar under his left eye and wore a blue wool hat, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-244-TIPS.