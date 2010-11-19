Cops: Two more purse snatching tries near LIRR stations

Police are searching for a purse snatcher who appears to be working South Shore railroad stations in Nassau following two attempted robberies Thursday night - one in Merrick and one in North Bellmore.

Police said the first attempted robbery occurred at about 6:45 p.m.A 37-year-old woman who'd ridden her bicycle home from the Merrick Long Island Rail Road station was approached by a man who pushed her to the ground but then fled the scene, police said.

Police said the woman had just placed her pocketbook inside the house and had come back outside to place her bicycle in the garage when the attempted robbery happened.

Nothing was stolen, but police said the woman suffered an injury to her right elbow.

About 2 1/2 hours later, police said a 29-year-old woman was targeted in North Bellmore as she was walking home along Bellmore Avenue from the Bellmore train station.

Police said the woman was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her purse and attempted to take it from her shoulder. But the woman screamed and police said the man fled without the purse.

Police said the woman told them the man wore a black scarf covering his face and was wearing all black clothing.

That attempted robbery took place at 9:10 p.m.

Police said the attempts match "a pattern of robberies in the area" and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.