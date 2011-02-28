Cops: Two sought in Merrick rob try

Seventh Squad detectives are looking for two men who used a baseball bat in an attempt to rob three teens in Merrick Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

Detectives said three 15-year-old boys were walking on Yale Road when they were approached by two men at about 4:40 p.m.

One of the suspects had a small wooden bat, police said, and the two demanded the boys' iPhones. The boys ran off to a nearby home, and the suspects also left, running west on Yale Road, police said.

There were no injuries, and the boys were able to keep their iPhones, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.