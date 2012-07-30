Cops: Two sought in New Cassel shooting

Police are searching for two suspects who they said shot a 24-year-old man in a lot behind a grocery store in New Cassel early Monday.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to a hospital for what Nassau County police described as "a non-life-threatening" gunshot wound.

The incident occurred at about 3 a.m. behind the Lacaye Grocery Store on Prospect Avenue, police said. Police said the two suspects approached the victim, demanded his possessions, and said one suspect shot him when he refused.

Nothing was taken.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.