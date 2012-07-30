Cops: Two sought in Westbury robbery

Third Squad detectives are looking for two men who took money and a cellphone from two men in Westbury early Monday and then swung wrenches at their victims as they ran off, Nassau County police said.

The two robbers approached two men, ages 39 and 25, on Barrington Street at about 12:12 a.m. and demanded money, police said.

The men turned over an unspecified amount of cash and a cellphone, police said, and then the two robbers "began to swing wrenches, nearly striking the victims."

The two suspects fled south on Barrington Street, police said. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.