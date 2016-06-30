Cops ID woman hit, killed while biking with father

The woman killed while bicycling with her father Wednesday has been identified as a 43-year-old Hicksville resident, Nassau police said Thursday.

Cari Widmyer died when an SUV crossed the centerline and struck both riders, then sideswiped a car and slammed into a brick house — destroying its front porch, Nassau police said.

Police did not release the names of her father, 72, and the driver but said no criminality was involved.

Widmyer’s father sustained a knee injury and was treated at a hospital and released, police said. The driver, 57, suffered cuts and chest contusions and a passenger, a 65-year-old man, suffered head contusions, police said. Both were taken to the hospital. Police did not release their names.

Widmyer's family declined to comment.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Both cyclists were traveling near the curbline of New South Road and going north when the driver of a southbound Ford Explorer struck them at 2:46 p.m. near Meadow Lane, police said. The driver crossed into the northbound lane for “unknown reasons,” first striking the man and then his daughter, Nassau homicide Det. Capt. John Azzata had said Wednesday at a news briefing near the scene.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:55 p.m., he said.

After the driver hit the bicyclists, she was on course to strike a 2009 Nissan Altima that was moving north on New South Road, police said. The Altima maneuvered into the southbound lane to try to avoid hitting the vehicle, Azzata said, but the Explorer veered back into the southbound lane, “striking the left rear quarter of the Altima,” Azzata said.

The SUV mounted the curb and struck a two-story brick home on New South Road at the intersection of Tudor Road. As a result of that crash, the Town of Oyster Bay condemned the building, said Azzata. The front porch of the home collapsed from the impact.

Officers from the department’s Emergency Services Unit had to move the vehicle away from the home to extricate the driver and passenger, Azzata said.

The residents of the home were not injured, but Azzata said, “They’re obviously traumatized from the house being hit.”

The driver of the Altima, whose identity police would not release, was not injured.

Azzata said investigators at this point “don’t know why” the Explorer initially veered into the northbound lane, striking the bicyclists. He said no charges have been filed.

Tatiana Romero, 16, who lives in the house where the Explorer crashed, said, “Our family’s fine. Everyone’s OK,” as she left in a car with another woman Wednesday evening. She declined to comment further.

- With Zachary R. Dowdy