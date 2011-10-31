Cops: Victim's son catches burglars in act

Two burglars were arrested Sunday evening in Westbury after the victim's son saw them placing trash bags containing his mother's jewelry boxes at the curb a few houses away, Nassau County police said.

Anthony Spatafora, 21, of Bowling Green, Westbury, and Cole Hanzich, 19, of Menard Avenue, Uniondale, were arrested a short time later -- having fled in a silver Mazda, police said.

The burglary took place on Page Lane at about 6:30 p.m., according to police. They said the 54-year-old victim returned home to discover her air conditioner had been pushed into the living room and that jewelry boxes had been stolen.

Not long after, though, police said the woman's son saw Spatafora and Hanzich "placing trash bags at the curb a few houses away." Those trash bags contained the stolen jewelry boxes, police said.

The duo fled but were stopped on Salisbury Park Drive. Police said the two were in possession of "the proceeds," but did not identify what items were recovered.

Police said the suspects also were in possession of Xanax.

Both Spatafora and Hanzich were charged with second-degree burglary and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said Spatafora also had an outstanding warrant for fifth-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both face arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.