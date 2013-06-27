Cops: Woman arrested in 8-pound pot buy

Undercover detectives assigned to a special Nassau County task force sold a Rosedale woman about 8 pounds of marijuana Wednesday in Great Neck, police said.

Arrested on charges of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana was Yvonne Webley, 44, of 259-40 149th Rd.

Nassau police said she accepted the package at about 6:10 p.m., while at a Welwyn Road address and was arrested.

A department spokeswoman Thursday said police did not provide a reason that Webley was a target of the sting by detectives from the Critical Incident Rapid Response Team task force.

The spokeswoman also did not know the street value of the marijuana.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Webley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.