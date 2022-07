A woman was being treated at the hospital Wednesday afternoon after she struck herself with her own car, police said.

The incident occurred in front of the Dunkin' Donuts at 4027 Merrick Rd. in Seaford. Nassau police were called to the scene at about 2:46 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, the unidentified woman was hit by her car when she got out of her car while it was still in gear. It's not clear if her injuries were serious.