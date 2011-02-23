Cops: Woman sold stolen bracelet

An Oyster Bay woman surrendered to police Wednesday after she sold a stolen bracelet to a Levittown jewelry store, police said.

Jennifer Principe, 26, of 5 Prospect St., faces a possession of stolen property charge, Nassau County's crimes against property squad said.

Principe sold a white-gold 18-carat diamond bracelet to Galleria Jewelry at 3041 Hempstead Tpke., police said.

Police did not say how Principe acquired the bracelet. Police also did not provide a value for item.

Principe is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.