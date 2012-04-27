Cops: Woman stole ex-housemate's ID

A North Massapequa woman who obtained personal information from a woman with whom she once briefly shared a residence was arrested Friday at her home and charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree identity theft, Nassau County police said.

According to police, Audrey Sehlmeyer, 32, opened three credit card accounts using the name and Social Security number of the other woman, age 23, and charged about $6,000.

That woman discovered on her credit report the accounts, which named Sehlmeyer as a joint holder, police said.

Sehlmeyer was arraigned Friday in First District Court, Hempstead, and released on her own recognizance. Her next court date is May 10.