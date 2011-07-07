Cops: Woman taped stealing from bedroom

A 23-year-old Levittown woman was arrested Wednesday after her landlady, who had become suspicious when other items were missing, installed surveillance video that caught the suspect stealing money from the bedroom of a home where she rented an apartment, police said.

Ashley Bagnati was charged with second-degree burglary and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, Nassau County police said. Police said the burglary occurred at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday -- and said it was captured on a surveillance video installed by the homeowner, who had discovered property missing.

Police said Bagnati entered the bedroom of the 51-year-old victim and removed $80 from a dresser drawer. It was not clear what belongings the victim allegedly took previously.

Police said the victim "had become suspicious" of Bagnati and installed the surveillance system after noting personal property was missing over a four-month period.