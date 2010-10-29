Cops: Woodmere man doing 90 mph on Southern Parkway was drunk

Police said a Woodmere man was stopped after police said two state troopers saw him driving 90 mph on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in North Valley Stream.

Police said the troopers determined Larry Washkov, 37, of Ward Place, was intoxicated.

Following the stop Friday morning at 3:45 a.m. near Fletcher Avenue, Exit 14, Washkov was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations, including speeding, police said.

Police said a breath sample supplied by Washkov registered a blood-alcohol content of .10 percent. The legal limit in New York is .08 percent.

Washkov is scheduled for arraignment Nov. 8 in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.