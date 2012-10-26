Cops: Worker uses customer's credit card

An employee of a car dealer in Westbury was arrested Thursday on charges of taking the credit card of a customer and using it to buy gas and other items, police said.

Shaquanna House, 23, of 177 Swalm St., New Cassel, was charged with second-degree forgery, first-degree identity theft and fourth-degree grand larceny. She is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau County police said House worked at Advantage Nissan and that while handling a transaction for a 21-year-old female customer on Oct. 8 she took a credit card -- and failed to return it.

Police said House later used the card to make purchases at a Century 21 and to buy gas at a service station in Westbury. Those charges were in excess of $350, police said.

Police said that, after an investigation, House was arrested at her home Thursday afternoon without incident.