Cops: Workers stole from pizzeria

Two Uniondale teens have been arrested, charged with burglarizing a pizza place where both teens had worked, police said.

Nassau County police said Allan I. Ramirez, 18, of 17 Marvin Ave., and Anthony Medina, 16, of 497 Northern Pkwy., twice burglarized Singas Famous Pizza on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead, taking an undisclosed amount of cash on both occasions. Police said Medina was employed by Singas at the time and said Ramirez is a former employee who had a key to the building.

The burglaries were caught on surveillance video, police said.

The first break-in occurred about 2:50 a.m. Feb. 6. The second one occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday. Police said both times the pair entered through a rear door.

Ramirez and Medina were each charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, police said. Both were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.