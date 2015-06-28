Cops: Father and son rolled back car odometers to boost sales price

A father and son from East Meadow pleaded not guilty Saturday to charges related to the alleged rollback of odometers on used cars, which were sold to unsuspecting buyers.

Cory Vlado, 45, and Steve Vlado, 29, both of Freeman Avenue, were arrested Friday afternoon and charged with third-degree grand larceny, two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and first-degree scheme to defraud.

The Vlados were arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. Judge Rhonda Fischer set bail at $10,000 cash for Cory Vlado and $5,000 for his son.

Cory Vlado posted bail late Saturday morning. He used a shirt to cover his face as he left the courthouse. "I'll have my day in court," he said.

Brooklyn attorney Nelson Schmukler, who is representing both defendants, declined to comment, and neither man spoke during his arraignment. Both are due in Nassau County District Court in Mineola on Wednesday.

Detectives said they discovered six vehicles parked at a vacant retail business at 2807 Hempstead Tpke. in Levittown with markings in the window indicating the cars were for sale.

An investigation found that five of the vehicles, as well as others previously sold, had the odometers rolled back to increase the sale price. The vehicles' titles were also altered to match the phony mileage totals, police said.

In one instance, the discrepancy between the actual and phony mileage was more than 197,000 miles, police said.

Detectives are searching for potential victims who may have purchased vehicles from the Vlados. They are asked to call the Major Case Bureau of the Vehicle Theft Squad at 516-573-5275.