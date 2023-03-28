Long IslandNassau

Dirt bike driver dies of injuries suffered in crash with SUV in New Cassel, Nassau police say

The driver of a Yamaha dirt bike died Tuesday of injuries...

The driver of a Yamaha dirt bike died Tuesday of injuries he suffered in a collision with an SUV in New Cassel on March 18, Nassau police said. Credit: James Staubitser

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A 25-year-old man who suffered "serious" head injuries earlier this month in a crash involving his dirt bike and a sport utility vehicle in New Cassel has died, Nassau County Police said.

Police Homicide Squad detectives said the victim, identified as Fredy Polanco of New Cassel, died at a hospital Tuesday.

Police said Polanco was operating a Yamaha motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a 2011 Honda SUV attempting to turn left from eastbound Union Avenue onto northbound Grand Boulevard in New Cassel at 8:13 p.m. on March 18.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Police said both vehicles were towed from the collision site and detectives were investigating the cause of the crash. No one has been charged and police have not released the identity of the other driver.

Additional details were not immediately available.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

