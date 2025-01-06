Long IslandNassau

At least one hurt in crash on North Jerusalem Road in Levittown, police say

Nassau County police investigate a crash at the intersection of North Jerusalem and Loring roads in Levittown on Sunday evening. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Grant Parpangrant.parpan@newsday.com@GrantParpan

At least one person was injured in a crash that closed a portion of North Jerusalem Road in Levittown on Sunday evening, Nassau County police said.

As of 8 p.m., the road remained closed in both directions from Wantagh State Parkway to Loring Road following the 5:33 p.m. crash, police said.

Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route, police said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Grant Parpan

Grant Parpan covers Suffolk County courts and federal courts for Newsday. A Long Island native, he joined Newsday in 2022.

