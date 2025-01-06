At least one hurt in crash on North Jerusalem Road in Levittown, police say
At least one person was injured in a crash that closed a portion of North Jerusalem Road in Levittown on Sunday evening, Nassau County police said.
As of 8 p.m., the road remained closed in both directions from Wantagh State Parkway to Loring Road following the 5:33 p.m. crash, police said.
Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.
Motorists are advised to use an alternative route, police said.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
