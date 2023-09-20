Long IslandNassau

23-year-old motorcyclist suffers severe injuries after crash with SUV in Levittown, police say

Nassau police at the scene of a serious crash involving...

Nassau police at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorcyclist and the driver of an SUV Tuesday on N. Wantagh Avenue in Levittown. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Newsday Staff

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with the driver of an SUV in Levittown Tuesday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a 23-year-old male, was operating a red and black 2023 Kawasaki southbound on N. Wantagh Avenue when he collided with a white Chevrolet SUV operated by a 32-year-old woman, police said. The crash at 4:35 p.m. was in the vicinity of Wren Place, police said.

The motorcyclist suffered "massive head trauma," according to police, and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing, detectives said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Newsday Staff
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Pedestrian hit on William Floyd Parkway … DWI charge dropped … Seacrest Studios Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Valva house up for auction ... Riverhead migrant legal fees ... Liberty advance ... Witch makeover

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Pedestrian hit on William Floyd Parkway … DWI charge dropped … Seacrest Studios Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Valva house up for auction ... Riverhead migrant legal fees ... Liberty advance ... Witch makeover

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME