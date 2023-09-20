23-year-old motorcyclist suffers severe injuries after crash with SUV in Levittown, police say
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with the driver of an SUV in Levittown Tuesday afternoon, Nassau police said.
The motorcyclist, identified only as a 23-year-old male, was operating a red and black 2023 Kawasaki southbound on N. Wantagh Avenue when he collided with a white Chevrolet SUV operated by a 32-year-old woman, police said. The crash at 4:35 p.m. was in the vicinity of Wren Place, police said.
The motorcyclist suffered "massive head trauma," according to police, and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation.
The investigation is ongoing, detectives said.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
