Pedestrian, 79, killed crossing Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, police say

A pedestrian was killed crossing Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow Saturday evening, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, identified only as a 79-year-old male pedestrian, was crossing the roadway near Autoworld Kia on Hempstead Turnpike at 7:25 p.m. when he was struck by the driver of a 2017 Lincoln SUV, police said in a news release.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician, according to police.

The driver, a 78-year-old male, remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing, police said.