Police: Peter Kent of North Babylon killed in crash on Southern State Parkway

A North Babylon man was killed Thursday when his truck struck a center divider on the Southern State Parkway and then crashed into a tree.

Peter Kent, 61, was driving a 2021 Chevy Silverado pickup in the eastbound lanes near Route 110 in North Amityville when he crashed into the center guardrail about 3 p.m., according to State Police.

The truck then went back across all lanes of traffic, off the right shoulder and into a tree, police said.

Kent was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

State Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 631-756-3300.