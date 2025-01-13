Long IslandNassau

2 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on Southern State Parkway; road reopens

The Southern State Parkway reopened early Monday after the crash late Sunday near Exit 30.  Credit: Newsday
By Newsday Staff

Two people were killed and another two seriously injured after their car crashed on the Southern State Parkway Sunday night, State Police said. 

Around 11 p.m., four occupants were in an eastbound vehicle near Exit 30 in North Massapequa when the car crashed.

Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The eastbound roadway was closed shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday between Exits 29 and 30 The parkway reopened before 6 a.m. authorities said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said. 

Further details were not immediately available. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Newsday Staff
