Keyana Mccray of Brooklyn charged with DWI in Valley Stream head-on crash

Nassau County police arrested and charged a Brooklyn woman with driving while intoxicated after she was involved in a head-on collision in Valley Stream on Sunday morning.

Police said Keyana Mccray, 33, was westbound on East Merrick Road when her 2020 BMW collided head-on with a 2020 Chevrolet.

Mccray was arrested after an investigation, police said. She and a 43-year-old male passenger, who was not identified by authorities, were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 51-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet, who was not identified, was also transported to an area hospital with serious internal injuries, but she was in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police reopened East Merrick Road in both directions between Rockaway Parkway and North Grove Street after it was closed due to the crash.

Mccray was charged with two counts of DWI, second-degree vehicular assault and second-degree assault. Police said she will be arraigned when medically practical.