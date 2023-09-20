Nassau's Eisenhower Park to host cricket's World Cup in 2024, using temporary stadium

Nassau County will build a 34,000-seat temporary stadium in Eisenhower Park as Long Island serves as one of the host venues for cricket's World Cup, one of the largest international sporting events, officials said Wednesday.

Venues already constructed in Grand Prairie, Texas and Broward County, Florida will be expanded as they also host events as part of the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held June 4, 2024 through June 30, 2024. Additional contests will be held in the West Indies.

Nassau's modular facility will be made of steel and aluminum and will be located in a large open field near the Aquatic Center, according to county spokesman Chris Boyle. The cost of the construction, while not immediately disclosed, will be paid by the International Cricket Council, which is hosting the event, Boyle said. A required permit is expected to be awarded next month, he said. It will be the first time Long Island has hosted the tournament.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will announce the site selection during a news conference Wednesday at the park.

“With more than one billion fans worldwide, this event will attract fans from all around the world to Eisenhower Park," Blakeman said in a statement. “ … I look forward to bringing our many diverse communities together to watch some of the best cricket in the world, right here in Nassau County.”

This is the first time the U.S. has hosted the Men’s T20 World Cup, which will feature 20 men's national teams.

ICC officials said they selected the three U.S. locations after extensive evaluation of several options, including a similarly sized proposed stadium in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, which attracted opposition from some local groups.

"The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement. “We explored a number of potential venue options in the country, and we were hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm the event generated among prospective hosts, reinforcing the growing awareness around cricket’s massive fan base and its power to unite diverse communities."

The temporary cricket-specific stadium, officials said, can be built in two to three months and will include a combination of premium and general admission seating, VIP and hospitality suites, restrooms, concessions, media and broadcast facilities and a "fan zone." Construction would begin at the end of January and be finished around May.

A similar temporary facility, Boyle said, was built for the U.S. Open and PGA golf tournaments at the Bethpage Black golf course at Bethpage State Park.

One of the most popular sports in the world, cricket has a growing following in New York and particularly on Long Island, where it's played on parks and fields in Nassau and Suffolk counties as part of organized clubs and teams.

In a typical game, one team bats and tries to score as many runs as possible while the other team bowls and fields, with the goal of dismissing the batsmen and limiting runs scored. At the end of each inning, the teams switch between batting and fielding. A match consists of two teams with 11 players each; the primary equipment includes a cricket ball and bat, a wicket, stumps and bails.

The T20 cricket format is expected to be one of the sports added to the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Check back for updates on this developing story.