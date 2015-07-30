DA: Glen Cove man twice exposed himself to children at supermarket

A Glen Cove man accused of twice exposing himself to children at a local supermarket has been indicted on child abuse and lewdness charges, authorities said.

Edward Ramirez, 43, is charged with one count of sexual abuse, a felony, and five misdemeanors: three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of public lewdness.

Ramirez, who was arraigned Thursday, faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted. Bail was set at $60,000 bond or cash, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, Ramirez exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl on Nov. 24, 2014, at a Glen Cove supermarket.

"When the victim ran away, the defendant then allegedly forced a 5-year old girl to touch him," acting Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

Ramirez is also accused of exposing himself at the same supermarket to an 8-year-old girl in June 2014.

The defendant was arrested on Dec. 9, 2014, and later was charged with attempted unlawful surveillance for trying to record a woman in the restroom of a Glen Cove restaurant on June 24, Singas said.

Ramirez's attorneys could not be immediately reached.