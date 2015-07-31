DA: Valley Stream man charged in hit-run death of Aron Aranbayev

An MTA worker from Valley Stream was charged Thursday with fatally hitting a jeweler earlier this month in front of the victim's Forest Hills apartment and fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The jeweler, Aron Aranbayev, who went by Eric, was run over on July 19 after getting into an argument with another man. They may have been arguing over a parking space, police said.

Aranbayev, 40, was one of the founders of Rafaello & Co., a Diamond District jeweler that catered to celebrities. He had four young children, authorities said.

Charles Jordan, 46, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting a death and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Queens district attorney's office. If convicted, Jordan faces up to 25 years to life in prison.