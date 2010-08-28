Danielle to whip up strong surf, rip currents on LI

A hurricane churning in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda brought high waves and rip currents to South Shore beaches Saturday - and more strong surf is expected Sunday.

Hurricane Danielle will whip up high surf and rip currents, the National Weather Service said. Meteorologist Brandon Smith said waves will reach 4 to 7 feet.

"They should get progressively more frequent and stronger through the afternoon," Smith said. "It's kind of a unique situation where we have fantastic weather, other than there's going to be a lot of surf out there."

On Fire Island, beaches at Dunewood and Fair Harbor were closed for part of the day, and lifeguards limited swimming at Jones Beach. But the waves there weren't as bad as lifeguard Ernie Pannasch expected. "When we first got here, the tide was high and the shore breaks were intimidating," he said. "They kind of mellowed out since the tide dropped."

The waves were a boon to surfers at Long Beach. "I know quality surf, and this is quality surf," said Brian Ciulla, 56, of Bay Shore. "It's so nice and forgiving . . . It's not a lot of work and lots of waves."

Another surfer, Jonathan Rivera, 22, said he was a Long Beach lifeguard for six years before this summer. "The currents aren't too bad today," he said. "I've seen it worse."

Irina Firstein had her feet in the water as she watched her two children frolic in the waves. Her husband stood waist deep near their son, 10. "I think people need to watch their kids very closely," said Firstein, 50, of Manhattan. "In the ocean, you never know."

Pat Kinnier, 53, wouldn't let his 7-year-old daughter into the surf. "She's tough," said Kinnier, of Long Beach. "She's a good swimmer, too, but it only takes that one time."

The hurricane Saturday had winds of up to 105 mph but was expected to weaken Sunday.

Swimmers caught in a rip current should swim parallel to the shore until they break free of the current, then swim at an angle toward land.

With Dave Marcus