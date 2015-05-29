Man accused of posing as cop charged with impersonating officer again, police say

A Forest Hills man being held for allegedly impersonating a police officer was charged in a second case after he ordered a driver out of her vehicle in a travel lane of the Northern State Parkway, State Police said Thursday.

David Nourmand, 32, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on two felonies, first-degree criminal impersonation of an officer and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, police said.

Nassau police had arrested Nourmand on May 22 on charges of second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor, and third-degree robbery, a felony, after they said he forced a taxi with passengers to pull over in Upper Brookville at 1:20 a.m. Friday.

That same day at 2 p.m., Nourmand slowed his sport utility vehicle in front of a woman's car on the eastbound parkway near Exit 35, Route 107, and stopped his vehicle perpendicular to hers, said Investigator Heather Sinkowitz of the State Police.

Nourmand had veered from the left lane into the right, almost swiping the front of her van, said the driver, who asked not to be named publicly.

"I honked at him," she said. "He got out of the car ... and told me he was a cop and asked for my license and registration. Part of me is deeply embarrassed that I didn't ask for ID."

He ordered her out of the van to open the van doors in the back, even though she told him there was nothing inside, the driver said.

"Instead of having me open it, he told me to put my hands on the van," she said. "He started to really get agitated and yelling at me, basically over and over again asking me what was in the van.

"I was shaking and I was crying."

Then a woman in a school bus pulled up, the driver said, and shouted "What's going on?"

The man then put her license on her bumper and went back into his SUV, and the bus left, the driver said.

But for 30 seconds, she said, she had her hands up against the van, waiting for the man to come back, unaware that he had driven off until she peeked from the back of the van.

After getting the case, Sinkowitz said she thought it would be a "needle in a haystack" to find the suspect's SUV, an older model black vehicle with an NYU sticker. The next day, however, the victim called to say she learned of Nourmand's arrest on News 12 Long Island -- and said he was the man who stopped her.

Nassau police had arrested Nourmand on May 22 at a Westbury hotel after they said he grabbed a woman's cellphone there. Authorities said Nourmand had pulled over the taxi and ordered everyone to show their identification, saying he was looking for a killer.

State Police filed charges Tuesday against Nourmand, of 102-50 67th Rd., while he was in jail on the Nassau County charges. A judge ordered a psychological evaluation for him after he made several outbursts in court Saturday during his arraignment.

State Police ask anyone who may have been stopped by Nourmand or experienced any similar incidents to call them at 516-561-8492.